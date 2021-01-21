The first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region was Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (photo from Northern Health)

76 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Northern Health, the region’s total has surpassed 3,000.

There are now 508 active cases in the region with 45 in hospital, 18 of whom are in ICU.

BC Health Officials reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, boosting the provincial total to 62,976.

There are 4,450 active cases in the province, 309 people are currently hospitalized with 68 of them in ICU.

6,816 people are under active public health monitoring and with 56,010 recovered, the provincial recovery rate is 89%.

To date, 104,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 1,680 of which are second doses

There have been 15 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,119 deaths in BC

“Despite our COVID-19 curve trending in the right direction, we continue to have new outbreaks, community clusters and high numbers of new cases. COVID-19 continues to spread widely in our communities,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by region:

+ 76 North (3,054)

+95 Interior (5,560)

+ 111 Vancouver Coastal (14,328)

+234 Fraser (38,518)

+47 Island (1,417)