The Prince George Local Health Area reported 76 cases of COVID-19 from January 10 – 16 according to the BC Centre for disease control.

This is a decrease of 32 over the previous week, where 108 were identified.

The region continues to report 10 to 15 cases per 100,000 people.

Cumulatively, the region has seen 773 infections from January to December of 2020.

Elsewhere in Northern Health, the Nechako region has reported 31 cases.

This is an increase of 20 from the week before.

More than 20 cases per 100,000 people are being reported in the area.

Other areas of note include Fort Nelson, where 40 cases have been identified in one week.

Peace River North and the Fort St. John area have seen 37.