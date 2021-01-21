The BC Government is investing $8.4-million dollars in education and training programs that will enable people to train for jobs as health-care assistants caring for our seniors.

“We’re moving forward with our plan to expand the number of health-care assistants working in B.C. to strengthen the level of care for people in long-term care homes and assisted-living residences,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“The Health Career Access Program is underway and is already helping train workers for some of the most important jobs in B.C.”

The province is creating the first 600 new training seats at public post-secondary institutions for health-care assistants.

This includes the College of New Caledonia’s Prince George and Vanderhoof campuses who have been awarded 16 seats.

Participants in the program will be hired in long-term care and assisted-living facilities as health-care support workers.

The announcement is part of the provincial Economic Recovery Plan to help thousands of people upskill or reskill and find their place in the post-COVID-19 economy.