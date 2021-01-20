Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC is moving on to the next phase of its expansion.

The agency has launched virtual versions of existing mentorship programs and is looking for mentors and children to participate.

“Since 1979 our agency has been matching kids with caring community mentors,” says Tim Bennett, Executive Director.

“Now in 2021 we are finding new and exciting ways to keep kids connected and match them with a mentor either in a 1:1 setting or as part of our Connect Group Programming,” he added.

Currently, they are looking for both mentors over the age of 19 and kids between the ages of 8 – 14.

Bennett says this is the ‘next step’ to regional expansion.

In-person mentoring programs will be expanded when it is safe to do so, he added.