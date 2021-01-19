Vanderhoof and Fort Saint James hit hard by strong winds, leads to outages
BC Hydro Crews working on Power Lines(Photo supplied by BC Hydro)
Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on the Bulkley-Nechako region resulting in numerous power outages.
Over 28-hundred customers stretching from Terrace to Vanderhoof without power.
18 different outages have been detected in Vanderhoof along with a handful in Fort Saint James.
BC Hydro says crews are attending the calls, most of which have been caused by downed trees.
Environment Canada attributes the gusty weather to a strong cold front moving through the area this afternoon.