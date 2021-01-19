BC Hydro Crews working on Power Lines(Photo supplied by BC Hydro)

Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on the Bulkley-Nechako region resulting in numerous power outages.

Over 28-hundred customers stretching from Terrace to Vanderhoof without power.

18 different outages have been detected in Vanderhoof along with a handful in Fort Saint James.

BC Hydro says crews are attending the calls, most of which have been caused by downed trees.

Environment Canada attributes the gusty weather to a strong cold front moving through the area this afternoon.