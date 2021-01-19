Prince George and Fort St.James RCMP responded to three fatal motor vehicle incidences on Thursday (Jan 14th) and Saturday (Jan 16th) last week.

Two were in the P.G. area and the other was in Fort St James.

A 29-year old man passed away following a crash on Foothills Boulevard between Chief Lake Road and Austin Road.

“At 6:30 pm on January 14th, police received a report of a single-vehicle incident,” explained North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson, “there were two people in the vehicle and the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The investigation is ongoing but police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Police then responded to a single-vehicle incident on Saturday at 1:44 pm at the 3200 block of the Hart Highway in the Summit Lake area.

A 60-year-old female driver was found dead on the scene, she was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cause of factors are not yet determined for this crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Another fatal collision that took the life of an 86-year old man occurred in Fort St.James on Thursday around 12:42 pm.

“The Fort St.James RCMP responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision between a pickup and a car,” said Saunderson, “the driver of the car and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The investigation for this incident is ongoing as well and the cause of factors have yet to be determined.