It was a deadly weekend for COVID-19 in British Columbia.

31 people died from the virus over the last three days, for a new death toll of 1078.

In Northern Health 166 people have tested positive and four have died across the Health Authority, which is approximately 12 percent of the provincial total of 1330.

54 people have died in the north.

Breakdown by day:

Fri to Sat – 584

Sat to Sun – 445

Sun to Mon – 301

There have been 61,447 total cases, with 4,326 active.

Of the active cases, 343 are in hospital and 68 in intensive care.

There are 13 cases from outside BC, mainly temporary foreign workers.

On the vaccine front, 87,346 doses have been given across the province.

BC will be receiving 26,775 doses of both Pfizer and Moderna this week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Pfizer delays are coming this week, temporarily delaying the delivery of the vaccine.

The delays will mean health officials focus on the second dose before returning to high-risk individuals who have not yet received it.

General vaccines will start in April, added Henry.

She also says dose two of the vaccine will still start at day 35, and BC is still on track to have the most vulnerable vaccinated by the end of March.

By region:

(+ 166) – Northern Health 2,862

(+ 257) – Interior 5,313

(+ 281) – Vancouver Coastal 14,009

(+548) – Fraser 37,796

(+65) – Island 1,285