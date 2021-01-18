Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority are urging residents using or considering using drugs to take steps to prevent overdose.

drugs/pills stock image (supplied by Pixabay)

According to the health authority, street drugs contaminated with illicit benzodiazepines continue to circulate in our region.

Benzodiazepines  are a type of medication that “depresses” or slows down your brain activity.

Northern Health stated when benzos are mixed with opioids (down) there is a higher risk of overdose.

People who have overdosed using drugs contaminated with benzos may be difficult to rouse, may remain unconscious and slow to respond to naloxone.

Northern Health issued a similar bulletin in June of last year.

If you suspect someone is experiencing a benzos-related overdose, it is very important to:

  • Call 9-1-1 for help.
  • Open airway and give rescue breaths, continue giving breaths if needed
  • Give naloxone if you have it, multiple doses might be needed but only give more doses if the person is NOT breathing at least 10 times a minute.

Northern Health also issued the following advice:

  • Illegal drugs have become increasingly toxic and highly unpredictable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Do not use alone, use with a buddy and stagger use so someone is able to respond.
  • If using alone, consider using the Lifeguard app , which will connect you with 911 emergency responders in the event of an overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.
  • Keep more than one naloxone kit with you. Some overdoses require more than three doses.
  • Talk to your doctor or nurse practitioner about how to access prescription medications to reduce overdose risk and prevent withdrawal.