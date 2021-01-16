One count of Manslaughter has been handed out to 37 year old, Martha Joseph of Yekooche, BC in relation to the death of 39-year-old Shauna Sam of Necoslie, BC.

On June 21, 2018, the Fort St. James RCMP received a report of a shooting at Yekooche where officers found Sam deceased from a gunshot wound upon arrival.

Members of the B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and Fort St. James RCMP executed an arrest warrant on Joseph on Tuesday (January 12th).

After an investigation by the North District Major Crime Unit, charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

Joseph is scheduled to appear in court on Monday (January 25).