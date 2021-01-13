RCMP in the Cariboo say a 34-year old Quesnel woman is dead after she was struck by a privately owned sand truck just after 7 o’clock on Tuesday night.

The truck was traveling east at the time and the woman was walking near Drummond Road.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sergeant Richard Weseen stated the roads were wet due to light rain and there was no lighting in the area.

He added witnesses reported that they had to swerve to avoid the female just prior to the collision.

The highway was closed for four hours and traffic was diverted onto Schemenauer Road.

The woman’s name is not being released and an investigation continues.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the accident.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff