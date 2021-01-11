The finance ministry is preaching patience as some people are still waiting for the BC Recovery Benefit money they applied for.

A written response from the ministry indicates that agents are working as quickly as possible, adding that if you received a confirmation or case number, your application is being processed.

As of Thursday of last week, 912 thousand applications had been approved.

That number represented more than 47 thousand single parents, 489 thousand single people, and almost 376 thousand couples.

All tolled, 552 million dollars have flowed through their bank accounts.

The ministry is asking people not to re-apply if they are still waiting, saying that it will only delay the processing of your application.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff