BC Health officials confirmed 617 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, boosting the provincial total to 56,632.

The North saw 49 new cases, the region total is now 2,387 with 438 currently active.

A total 37 people have passed away in Northern Health since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 people are currently in hospital in the North; 20 of whom are in ICU.

1,904 have recovered in Northern Health while the region’s recovery rate is now 80%.

There are 6,118 active cases in BC with 358 individuals currently hospitalized; 75 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 8,755 people are under active public health monitoring in the province.

With 48,205 people recovered, the provincial recovery rate is now 85%.

18 more people passed away in BC as the provincial death toll is now 988.

To date, 46,259 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in BC.

“Most British Columbians have been doing their part, and we know it is frustrating when a few people put so many others at risk,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry, “Despite this, it is important to know your sustained efforts are saving lives.”

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +49 (Total 2,387)

Interior Health: + 81 (Total 4,487)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +139 (Total 13,025)

Fraser Health: +320 (Total 35,161)

Island Health: +27 (Total 1,079)