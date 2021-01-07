Prince George RCMP has identified the 50-year-old man that died in the New Year’s Day homicide at a home on 15th avenue.

The victim is Elie Eric Blanchard.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Friday, mounties were called to a residence on the 2800 block of 15th Avenue in Prince George.

“We have been able to release the residence back to the homeowners we have gathered as much information as we can from that team so far and right now it’s just processing and seeing exactly what we have that will further the investigation,” said Cst Jennifer Copper.

Over the past week, the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, along with the Prince George Forensic Identification Section, has carried out an intense and exhaustive investigation into the homicide.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the circumstances surrounding Blanchard’s murder to come forward.