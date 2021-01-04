The total number of cases associated with the Jubilee Lodge outbreak in Prince George has reached 60.

According to Northern Health, 48 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The death toll related to the Jubilee outbreak now stands at 12 after one new death was recorded.

In addition, a total of 10 patients and 11 staff members have contracted COVID-19 in regards to the Internal Medicine Unit outbreak at University Hospital.