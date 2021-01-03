The RCMP North District Emergency Response Team was deployed to the Cluculz Lake area to assist Vanderhoof RCMP with the arrest of two individuals following an early morning shooting.

On January 1, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Vanderhoof RCMP received a report of the discharge of a firearm at a Cluculz Lake home.

Front line officers responded to the area and contained the property situated in the 5700-block of Meier Frontage Road.

Although the investigation is in its early stages police believe that a verbal dispute between multiple individuals inside the private home led to a physical altercation, which quickly escalated to multiple shots being fired.

The shooter remained inside the home with an associate, while others managed to flee and call police.

Front line Vanderhoof RCMP officers maintained a perimeter around the property and called for the assistance of the North District ERT due to the involvement of a firearm.

A 45-year-old Cluculz Lake man and a 37-year-old Vanderhoof woman were each taken into custody by the North District Emergency Response Team.

The woman has since been released without charge, while the man remains in police custody facing potential criminal charges.