Northern Health announced the first baby born in the North of 2021 was born in Prince George, and it’s a boy!

Baby Kace was born at the University Hospital of Northern BC on January 1st at 4:11 am to mom Jessica Penner and dad Kenneth Wray, of Quesnel.

Kace weighed in at seven pounds, 11 ounces, and is welcomed to the world by his half-siblings Jacob and Nathan.