As the COVID-19 outbreak at Jubilee Lodge continues, a family member of a resident who has recently died from the virus is sharing what it is like to have family in long term care during the pandemic.

Hubert Nyeste of Prince George says his mother, Frances, passed away this morning (Wednesday) at the age of 88 after originally testing positive during the outbreak’s early stages.

Frances was one of 59 cases at the lodge, which has been under an outbreak declaration since December 12.

Nyeste and his daughter, Amanda, were given the chance to say their goodbyes in person on Tuesday, after being notified of Frances’s worsening condition.

“When we entered off the sun deck, we had to use sanitizer. Then they took us to put on gloves, full gown, full masks, and more sanitizing,” Nyeste told MyPGNow.

“Then we got to be with mom. There were more tears and we were rubbing her arm, telling her we all love her, telling her we will be ok, and to tell dad we miss and love him.”

After the visit, Nyeste and his daughter met with a nurse to remove their personal protective equipment and dispose of it properly.

“There was a lot of sanitizing,” he recalls.

Frances, a dementia patient, lived at the Jubilee Lodge for just over five years.

At the time of this publication, 48 residents and 11 staff have tested positive at the roughly 70-bed facility, which accommodates two to four patients per room.

11 people, all residents, have died.

Social visits are not allowed, however essential palliative and end of life visits remain ongoing, Northern Health confirms.

Before the pandemic, Nyeste visited his mother every day to feed her lunch, often bringing baked goods and photos along on the excursion.

“There was always a giggle, or a smile. Something that triggered it, so that she knew I was there.”

He was allowed just two visits with her this year, one at the beginning of September, and another shortly before the facility outbreak was declared.

The change in his mother between visits, Nyeste remembers, was dramatic.

“It was just a blank look. There was no more recognition of anybody. I brought in pictures and videos, but the expression on her face just never changed.”

On both visits, the two were not allowed to touch or hug and outside food was not permitted, either.

“Prior to that, I was there every day. Eight months later, a little twinkle or a little glimmer, it had long gone.”

An avid baker, Nyeste says he inherited his love of cooking from Frances, who spent much of her spare time hunting, gardening, and berry picking.

They also enjoyed going to the drag strip to watch Amanda’s drag races together.

The mother of eight was born in Lillooet and moved to Grassy Plains, near Burns Lake when she was 19.

The Nyeste family moved to Prince George in 1957, where they have remained since.

“She had eight kids, and she loved them all.”

