Whether you’re fed up with your food delivery, curious about COVID or have questions about quarantine, 9-1-1 is not the right number to call.

E-Comm has faced an influx of calls province-wide since the pandemic was declared in March and currently handles 99% of the province’s 9-1-1 call volume.

In an interview with Vista Radio, call taker, Megan McMath described the most infamous complaints she received in the last 12 months.

“I had a call from someone complaining that their food delivery driver did not deliver their meal, someone was inquiring whether there was a full lockdown and another person complained they had purchased a mattress second hand and it was more soiled than advertised. I could go on but I am sure you get the idea.”

“It’s frustrating for sure because we are here to help people so I am always worried that someone else could be waiting for my help because I am essentially talking with someone who has a customer service complaint.”

McMath added they go through a pretty stringent protocol to better determine what is or is not an emergency.

“It’s my job to ask questions, make assessments, listen to background noises, and determine whether or not it’s an emergency. We are trained in stressful situations so sometimes we do get outlandish calls but my job is to make sure they are not emergencies and get them off the line.”

E-Comm has handled more than 1.7 million 9-1-1 calls so far in 2020.

To report public health violations, please contact your local by-law office or call your local police non-emergency line.

Here is E-Comm’s list of top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 in 2020:

1)Complaining that their food delivery driver did not deliver their meal

2)Enquiring if there is a full lockdown for COVID-19

3)Wondering if having a trampoline is illegal during COVID-19

4)Asking for assistance to apply for CERB

5)Complaining that the mattress they had purchased second hand was more soiled than advertised

6)Reporting that their bank card was stuck in the ATM

7)Reporting their neighbour for smoking in a non-smoking building

8)Enquiring about how to enter a career in law enforcement

9)Confirming the time

10)Asking for help because they were locked out of their car