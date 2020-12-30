Northern Health is implementing enhanced COVID-19 precautions related to the Internal Medicine Unit at Prince George’s University Hospital following lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

Enhanced outbreak control measures are in place and at this time, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission within UHNBC.

Medical Health Officers have declared a precautionary outbreak after two patients, and four staff tested positive.

The health authority is closely monitoring for additional cases, and the facility is taking steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for, with enhanced outbreak precautions such as (but not limited to):

Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures

Enhanced symptom monitoring among all UHNBC staff and patients

The precautionary outbreak declaration will be in place until at least 14 days after any potential exposure to a lab-confirmed case.

If there is still no evidence of transmission of illness after that time, the outbreak can be declared over.