Williams Lake RCMP have identified the two men allegedly responsible for the attempted robbery earlier this week.

37-year-old Justin Cahoose has been charged with robbery and 24-year-old Justin Langlands has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after the event took place on Monday (Dec 21st).

One person was assaulted with bear spray while using the ATM at the Scotia Bank.

The two suspects then fled the scene after failing to get any cash from the victim.

It was reported that a possible third person waited outside, however, police have identified that individual and learned this person had no involvement in the attempted robbery.

Both men are from Williams Lake and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.