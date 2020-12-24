Northern Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases related to Coastal Gas Link work sites outbreak
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)
15 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified by Northern Health in relation to an outbreak connected to a pair of Coastal Gas Link work sites.
This brings the total number of cases to 48, with 31 still active in relation to 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge in the Nechako and Burns Lake health areas.
The majority are in self-isolation in their home communities, and a small number are self-isolating at either facility.
The outbreak was first declared on Saturday.