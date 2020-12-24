15 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified by Northern Health in relation to an outbreak connected to a pair of Coastal Gas Link work sites.

This brings the total number of cases to 48, with 31 still active in relation to 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge in the Nechako and Burns Lake health areas.

The majority are in self-isolation in their home communities, and a small number are self-isolating at either facility.

The outbreak was first declared on Saturday.