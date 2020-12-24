Three more people have died from the Jubilee Lodge outbreak in Prince George according to Northern Health.

Since the outbreak was declared on December 12th, 41 residents and ten staff members have tested positive for the virus.

There have been seven deaths associated with the outbreak.

Northern Health has enhanced a number of outbreak control measures at the lodge, including:

Co-locating residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and controlling staff and resident movement between care areas

Increased screening for all staff and residents

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced

Increased capacity for virtual visits, while in-person social visits are suspended (essential visits continue, with clear COVID-19 prevention measures in place)

Communication with families of Jubilee Lodge residents is ongoing.