Chief Priscilla Mueller of the Saik'uz First Nation. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

Entry into the Saik’uz First Nation near Vanderhoof will be restricted to residents only.

This comes after a potential COVID-19 exposure was reported.

However, all residents who came in contact with a virus-positive visitor have all tested negative.

Checkpoint monitors have been asked to turn away all non-residents due to the pandemic.