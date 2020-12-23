Anywhere between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is anticipated for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass according to Environment Canada.

A frontal system will stall over the region bringing periods of heavy snow tonight and Thursday.

Snow will begin this evening and intensify overnight.

Periods of heavy snow will continue through Thursday afternoon.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.