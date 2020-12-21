The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in every health authority in BC after 3,644 people in the Lower Mainland have already been vaccinated.

Over the weekend, 1,667 cases were identified province-wide:

Friday to Saturday: 652 new cases

Saturday to Sunday: 486 new cases

Sunday to Monday (today): 529 new cases

90 new cases were identified in Northern Health, boosting the regional total to 1,599.

The active case count in the North will be unavailable until tomorrow (Tuesday) due to a data transition.

BC’s total case count is now 47,067 with 9,718 active.

354 people are currently battling the virus in hospital in BC; 80 of them are in ICU.

With 35,455 people recovered in BC, the provincial recovery rate is now 75%.

Over the weekend, 41 more people passed away, boosting the provincial death toll to 765.

2 more community outbreaks were identified in BC, both of which are Coastal Gaslink projects in Northern Health.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 90 (1,599)

Interior: + 189 (3,313)

Vancouver Coastal: + 283 (11,252)

Fraser : + 1,084 (29,971)

Island: + 21 (829)