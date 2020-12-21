Members of the Salmon Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Community Association delivered gifts to some extremely excited children across the Valley this weekend.

On Saturday, volunteer firefighters toured Salmon Valley with Santa and delivered the gifts that were purchased by the Community Association.

“Our volunteer firefighters are often responding to situations that someone is experiencing a painful event,” said Bobbi Carpino with the Salmon Valley Fire Department, “it warms our hearts, as first responders, to be able to see smiles on our neighbour’s faces when we are pulling up to their home.

In previous years, the fire department hosted a Santa’s breakfast, however with that not being possible this year, the department had to find a new way to celebrate the holiday season.

“We know that the next couple of weeks is going to be challenging for a lot of folks out there,” added Carpino, “a lot of us are grasping at something to make this holiday season special.”

The event was created after the Chief of the Salmon Valley Fire Department heard of other communities hosting similar operations to adhere to Provincial Health guidelines.