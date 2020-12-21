Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at two workforce accommodation sites on the Coastal Gas Link (CGL) project – 7 Mile Lodge in the Burns Lake Local Health Area (LHA), and Little Rock Lake Lodge in Nechako Local Health Area.

The declaration comes after evidence of COVID-19 transmission among Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction (PAPC) staff working at, and moving between, the two sites.

To date, 27 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 cases remain active.

All of these cases are considered to be associated with this outbreak; employees are being screened, and contact tracing is continuing.

Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate, either at their current location (Lodge), in alternate accommodations, or their home communities.

NH Medical Health Officers have, in addition to declaring the outbreak, issued an order that these worksites be limited to all but essential workers until public health approves an updated COVID-19 safety plan.

Essential staff will also support anyone who is self-isolating at either workforce accommodation site.

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.

More information on public exposures, school exposures, and facility or community outbreaks of COVID-19 within the Northern Health region, is available here: www.northernhealth.ca/health-topics/public-exposures-and-outbreaks