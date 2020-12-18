624 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in BC, boosting the provincial total to 54,400 with 9,978 active across BC.

The North has 47 new cases, there are now 419 active cases in the region as the total reaches 1,509.

In Northern Health, 45 people are currently in hospital; 20 of whom are in ICU.

2,592 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been given to front-line health care workers in the Lower Mainland so far, 1,376 were given yesterday (Thursday).

Across BC, 356 individuals fighting the virus in the hospital, 92 of whom are in intensive care.

11 more people have died, the provincial death toll has reached 724 and BC’s recovery rate is 72%.

Over the past week, the North has seen 224 cases of COVID-19, Northern Health released a statement earlier today (Friday) urging people to adhere to provincial health orders.

“With the holiday season here, we are all looking to find creative and safe ways to connect with our families, friends and loved ones,” said Provincial

Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 47 (1,509)

Interior: + 60 (3,124)

Vancouver Coastal: + 106 (10,969)

Fraser : + 406 (28,887)

Island: + 5 (808)