Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief Aileen Prince has extended the community’s shut down for another two weeks due to the recent surge of COVID cases in the Fort Saint James area.

During a Facebook Live today (Friday), Prince stated the first nations community will be monitoring vehicle traffic.

“We are going to have the patrols up here over the holidays so we are asking people to stay within their own homegroup. Don’t visit other people’s homes, don’t allow people to visit you – if someone from outside of the community comes do not let them in your home.”

“We had started to see a definite bend in the curve and flattening but we are going back up again. We are going back up again because people aren’t being as vigilant as they were at the beginning when we started, there are so many cases in our community.”

Prince encourages any potential visitors to think twice before coming.

“If you are not from this community we are asking you to please not visit, it’s not that we aren’t hospitable it’s just that we really want this to flatten and be gone when the holidays are over.”

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority announced there have been 108 cases in the central and northern parts of the Nechako Health Area between November 18th and yesterday (Thursday).

This includes 33 cases between December 9th and 15th, there are still 65 active cases.