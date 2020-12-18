COVID-19 cases among First Nations in Northern Health more than double rest of population
(Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)
New data released by the First Nations Health Authority shows nearly 36 percent of people with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern health region are First Nations people.
But they only make up 17 percent of the total population.
That places their infection rate at more than twice the average.
First Nations leaders have said that the indigenous population has been suffering far more from COVID-19 than the general population.
– with files from Vista Radio news wire