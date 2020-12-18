Northern Health’s total COVID-19 case count has reached 1,462 with 401 active after 47 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the region.

BC’s total case count has spiked to 44,776 after 673 new cases were identified province-wide.

1,215 Health Care Workers in the Lower Mainland have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

There are now 10,009 active cases in BC, 358 are in hospital; 93 of whom are in ICU.

47 people in Northern Health are in the hospital with COVID-19, meanwhile, 19 are in ICU.

10,388 people are under active public health monitoring and with 32,963 recovered, BC’s recovery rate is now 73%, just one percent higher than Northern Health’s rate.

The virus has claimed the lives of 21 more British Columbians, the provincial death toll is now 713.

There are no new Health Care outbreaks but two new community outbreaks.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 47 (1,462)

Interior: + 66 (3,064)

Vancouver Coastal: + 145 (10,863)

Fraser : + 403 (28,481)

Island: + 4 (803)