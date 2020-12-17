A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the LNG Canada Project Site in Kitimat.

15 cases have been found among diversified transportation staff working at the project site, and 13 are active.

Northern Health says there are approximately 40 Diversified Transportation employees on-site and all have been tested.

Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

This outbreak is unrelated to one declared November 19, which has seen no new cases since December 2.

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.