The Fort St. James RCMP responded to what they thought was an average call to a local gas station alarm going off last night (Tuesday).

However, once the police arrived, they were surprised to find a citizen had committed an act of honesty and integrity.

Upon arrival, police confirmed the front door had been left unlocked, security footage revealed a man entered the store and casually selected a bottle of cola and a bag of chips.

He then went to the counter to pay, and when no one came to serve him, he unsuccessfully searched the store for an employee.

The man returned to the counter, sanitized his hands and attempted to scan the items himself.

He then took cash out of his wallet and left twice the value of the items on the counter before leaving the store.

While police were on scene, the man showed up to ‘turn himself in’, he was then allowed to properly pay for the items and receive the correct amount of change.

The Fort St. James RCMP commends this individual for his honesty, integrity and attention to COVID-19 precautions during this holiday season.