A fuel management project that will reduce the risk of wildfires is now underway about 6 kilometres West of Vanderhoof.

The BC Wildfire Service will be burning piles of wood periodically until April 2nd, which may cause visible smoke and flames from surrounding areas.

The project area covers approximately 60 hectares (about 150 acres) and is on the West side of Redmond Pit Road, just South of Quail Road.

Burning days will be decided depending on the weather, site and venting conditions.

Such burns will comply with the Open Burning and Smoke Control Regulation to limit the impact on air quality in nearby communities.

BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site to manage and control the burn piles.