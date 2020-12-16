For the first time since November 9, the daily COVID-19 case count has fallen below 600, and, the first Pfizer vaccines have reached the arms of healthcare workers.

522 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C., including 37 in Northern Health, marking 1,368 cases.

“Today is a momentous day in our province with the start of our first COVID-19 vaccine clinics. With immunizations now underway, those who are most vulnerable to severe illness have one more layer of protection that will get stronger as each new person gets immunized,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Even as we look to brighter days ahead, we must remember that the pandemic is far from over. This is why, as we enter this next stage, using our layers of protection and following all of the public health orders is more important than ever.”

Provincewide, there are a total 43,463 cases, with 9,860 active, 361 people in hospital and 93 in ICU.

There have been 21 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 668 in British Columbia.

Currently, 10,768 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of exposure.

The recovery rate is 73.3 percent.

Meanwhile, there have been two new community outbreaks at the Teck Resources Elkview and Fording River operations and a community cluster at Big White Ski Resort in Interior Health.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 37 (1,368)

Interior: + 56 (2,907)

Vancouver Coastal: + 84 (10,620)

Fraser : + 338 (27,679)

Island: + 7 (794)