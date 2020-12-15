A sixth COVID-19 exposure alert has been posted for a school near Fort St. James.

Nak’albun Elementary, run by Nak’azdli Whut’en, reports December 3 and 4 as the possible dates.

The area has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, prompting the province to send a team of Rapid Response paramedics to the community to help with patient transfers.

A second team was deployed yesterday (Monday), and will remain in Fort St. James until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the Nak’azdli Whu’ten community has issued a two-week shutdown in response to the case spike.

Nak’albun Elementary was previously flagged in November.

David Hoy Elementary and Fort St. James Secondary also reported two exposures each last month.