Four Rivers Co-op adds to its operations in Vanderhoof after acquiring local business
(Photo supplied by Four Rivers Co-op)
Four Rivers Co-op is expanding its footprint in Vanderhoof after acquiring Glen Dale Agra Services.
General Manager, Allan Bieganski told MyNechakoValleyNow.com this was a great opportunity to expand their business.
“We do carry various agriculture-type products such as seed and salt blocks, animal handling equipment but the one thing that we don’t do a lot of that gives us a bigger opportunity is to get into bulk fertilizer delivers for our farm customers.”
Bieganski mentioned the acquisition has been on the horizon for a while.
“It’s an opportunity that we have considered our Co-op system across Western Canada has greatly improved its presence in the fertilizer market and our major partner and wholesaler has built three new fertilizer plants in the west.”
The 38-year-old business will become a Co-op site next Tuesday (22nd).
The new site will join the other Agro Centre in Quesnel