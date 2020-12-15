Four Rivers Co-op is expanding its footprint in Vanderhoof after acquiring Glen Dale Agra Services.

General Manager, Allan Bieganski told MyNechakoValleyNow.com this was a great opportunity to expand their business.

“We do carry various agriculture-type products such as seed and salt blocks, animal handling equipment but the one thing that we don’t do a lot of that gives us a bigger opportunity is to get into bulk fertilizer delivers for our farm customers.”

Bieganski mentioned the acquisition has been on the horizon for a while.

“It’s an opportunity that we have considered our Co-op system across Western Canada has greatly improved its presence in the fertilizer market and our major partner and wholesaler has built three new fertilizer plants in the west.”

The 38-year-old business will become a Co-op site next Tuesday (22nd).

The new site will join the other Agro Centre in Quesnel