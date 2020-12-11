Fort St. James’s Northern Noses Dog Training received accreditation by the BC SPCA’s animal welfare referral program, AnimalKind.

AnimalKind provides dog owners with a skilled dog trainer who can help them build an owner-dog relationship and helps address any behavioural issues.

“Our dogs are our family and so it is important that we treat them with the same kindness and respect we give our human family members. This includes how we train and teach them,” added Atkinson.

“I am so glad to have the opportunity to join the AnimalKind community,” said Amy Atkinson, the trainer and owner of Northern Noses.

AnimalKind recognizes that dog owners can become overwhelmed with the amount of training information online, and they work to make it easier for owners to make informed and safe decisions.

According to Nicole Fenwick, manager of research and standards for the BC SPCA, dog training is unregulated in BC.

“Anyone can call themselves a dog trainer and sell their services, regardless of their education, knowledge or experience,” Fenwick explained.

After receiving hundreds of calls from people seeking guidance on how to find a dog trainer, the BCSPCA launched the program in 2019.

3 of the 23 AnimalKind accredited training businesses across the province are in Northern BC.

Northern Noses Dog Training has joined Cassie Young Dog Training and Sit Pretty Pet Services, which are both located in Prince George.