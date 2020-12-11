The ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. has been extended into the new year.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair announced this afternoon the restrictions will remain in place until at least January 21st.

The border closure to non-essential travel was first imposed in March, to limit the spread of the COVID-19 and the restrictions have been extended every month since.

Blair says the decision will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

The latest extension was set to expire on December 21st before it was extended.