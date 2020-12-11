A Telegraph Creek man received an early Christmas gift.

Dwyane Etzerza collected his biggest prize yet after winning the $1 million Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed Prize draw on November 25th.

“This is my biggest win yet,” said Etzerza, who has been playing the lottery for many years.

He purchased the winning ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart on Main Street in Smithers and selected his numbers with Quick Pick.

“I woke up that day and was on Facebook when I noticed one of my friends had posted that someone won $1 million in Smithers,” he recalled of the moment he realized he’d won.

“I couldn’t believe it! I think I was still half asleep and had to ask my partner what she saw on the screen to confirm the win.”

Etzerza immediately shared the news with his mom, who was in as much shock as him.

“I have teased my mom that I would win, so when she realized I wasn’t joking she was happy for me.”

He plans to use his unexpected prize to start a new business, as well as start a new car collection after recently selling his last one.

Telegraph Creek is a small community located off Highway 37 the northern part of BC at the confluence of the Stikine River and Telegraph Creek.