Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

A longer holiday break is in store for students at the College of New Caledonia as the winter semester has been pushed back.

It will now commence on January 11th.

This change acknowledges the added stresses students have faced this fall due to the pandemic.

“The fall term has not been easy for anyone,” said Dr. Chad Thompson, Vice President Academic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to navigate through fear, stress, and loneliness. These added stressors have been exhausting. I hope this added time off will help students recharge and be ready to see the pandemic through to the end.”

However, not all of the college’s 80 accredited programs will be able to start next month.

The delay will not affect professional and trades programs with unique scheduling or community partnerships.