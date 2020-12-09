Canadian health officials say they expect to have enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate everyone in the country by the end of September.

Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr.Howard Njoo, says the “overall goal” is vaccinate as many Canadians as possible as quickly as possible.

It’s expected the initial roll out will be limited with enough for three million Canadians between January and March.

Supply will ramp up in spring 2021.