A pair of schools in Northern Health have reported COVID-19 exposure events and a third has posted a correction.

Bert Bowes Elementary school in Fort St. John, a member of SD 60 Peace River North, says a virus exposure potentially occurred on November 30.

Meanwhile, Uplands Elementary in Terrace warns staff and students of potential exposure between November 30 and December 1st.

A date correction has been issued for SD 91’s David Hoy Elementary in Fort St. James.

The new dates are November 30 to December 1.