SHARE ON:

A Westjet plane lands at the Comox Valley Airport. (Vista Radio stock photo)

Westjet added six Prince George flights to the airline’s COVID-19 exposure page.

They include:

Flight 3297 Vancouver to Prince George – November 23rd

Flight 3290 Prince George to Vancouver – November 24th

Flight 3277 Vancouver to Prince George – November 24th

Flight 3282 Prince George to Vancouver – November 24th

Flight 3287 Vancouver to Prince George – November 26th

Flight 3290 Prince George to Vancouver – November 27th

The affected rows are not listed.

For a link, click here.