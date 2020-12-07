The legislature is back sitting today (Monday), for what’s expected to be a short session.

It’s the first since the New Democrats won a majority in October’s election.

The government will lay out its priorities in a throne speech.

But the immediate emphasis is expected to be on pandemic relief.

The New Democrats want to quickly pass a bill to implement its election promise of providing one-time tax-free payments of one-thousand dollars to eligible families, and 500 dollars to qualifying individuals.

Premier John Horgan hopes those payouts will be made by Christmas but admits that may be an ambitious target.

– with files from Vista Radio News Wire