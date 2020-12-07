The legislature is back sitting today (Monday), for what’s expected to be a short session.

It’s the first since the New Democrats won a majority in October’s election.

The government will lay out its priorities in a throne speech.

But the immediate emphasis is expected to be on pandemic relief.

The New Democrats want to quickly pass a bill to implement its election promise of providing one-time tax-free payments of one-thousand dollars to eligible families, and 500 dollars to qualifying individuals.

Premier John Horgan hopes those payouts will be made by Christmas but admits that may be an ambitious target.

with files from Vista Radio News Wire