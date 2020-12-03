Two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Walmart in Prince George
Photo by Tanner Wallace-Scribner, MyCaribooNow staff
Walmart has confirmed a pair of positive COVID-19 cases at its storefront in Prince George.
According to a company statement sent to MyPGNow.com, an associate from the Southridge Avenue location recently tested positive for the virus.
The company said any associates identified as a close contact have been directed to self-isolate.
The worker’s last shift was on November 24th.
In addition, a third-party vendor also came back with a positive test and last worked at the store on November 2nd.
Walmart is continuing to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates, including:
o Increased cleaning throughout the store.
o Wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift.
o Limiting the number of customers shopping in the store at one time.
o Cleaning shopping carts.
o Encouraging regular handwashing.
o Regular cleaning of work areas (including checkouts).
o Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.
o Introduced floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.
o Mandatory masks for customers and associates.