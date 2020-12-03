Walmart has confirmed a pair of positive COVID-19 cases at its storefront in Prince George.

According to a company statement sent to MyPGNow.com, an associate from the Southridge Avenue location recently tested positive for the virus.

The company said any associates identified as a close contact have been directed to self-isolate.

The worker’s last shift was on November 24th.

In addition, a third-party vendor also came back with a positive test and last worked at the store on November 2nd.

Walmart is continuing to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates, including:

o Increased cleaning throughout the store.

o Wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift.

o Limiting the number of customers shopping in the store at one time.

o Cleaning shopping carts.

o Encouraging regular handwashing.

o Regular cleaning of work areas (including checkouts).

o Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.

o Introduced floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.

o Mandatory masks for customers and associates.