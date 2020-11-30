Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, independent investigator, provides an update on her investigation into allegations of racist practices in B.C.'s health-care system on July 9, 2020

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond will release the findings of an independent investigation that was launched over the summer in regards to allegations of emergency room doctors and nurses playing a guessing game of the blood alcohol level of Indigenous patients and possibly others in BC.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and the province were made of the situation back in June.

Turpel-Lafond was requested by the BC government to look into specific allegations and but also report on the severity and extent of racism within the healthcare sector directed towards Indigenous patients.

Indigenous people were invited to participate in an online survey that was launched in July.

Health-care workers were also encouraged to take part either through the questionnaire or by making direct contact with the investigative team.

According to the province, over 3-thousand submissions were made as of July.