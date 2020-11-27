The RCMP has again gone public looking to solve a murder from 14 years ago.

On February 10th, 2006, 14-year-old Aielah Saric’s remains were found on the side of Highway 16, about 35km east of Prince George near the Tabor Mountain Ski Hill.

A week earlier, Saric was walking in PG with several friends and family members before departing to return home.

She was last seen walking in a residential area in PG and was soon reported missing after her friends and family searched for her.

According to RCMP, Aielah’s family and friends are searching for answers, justice, and closure.

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyNechakoValleyNow.com

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.