This year’s holiday CounterAttack campaign is kicking off this weekend with police road checks set up across the province.

ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead and make smart decisions to get home safely this holiday season.

“This time of year people like to get out and enjoy themselves, they like to get together. It is a little different under COVID circumstances but it is something where we know that people think that ‘I have had one or two, or possibly even three, and I should be fine, and what is my weight.’ They try to figure out all the scientific stuff. The best thing is to just plan ahead,” said Spokesperson Doug Macdonald.

ICBC says 17 people in the North Central region are killed each year in crashes.

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal car crashes, with an average of 67 lives lost every year in B.C.

More than half of impaired-related crashes (56 per cent) occur on the weekend.

For more than 40 years, ICBC has implemented impaired driving education campaigns and funded CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyNechakoValleyNow.com staff