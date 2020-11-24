BC residents are keeping the holiday spirit alive at home this year by adding brighter and more elaborate lighting displays.

That’s according to a report from BC Hydro where they say about 20% of people plan to do more decorating.

Northern Spokesperson, Bob Gammer told Vista Radio 22% of people plan to put up at least eight strands on average.

“A lot of people are really starting to get enthusiastic and even fanatical where they have many light strands or even inflatable displays in their front yard and these use a lot of energy as well, timers on these would save you a lot of money as well.”

Gammer added people can save up to 90% on their power bill by replacing incandescent lights to LED’s.

“We are noticing already that Christmas lights account for about 3% of all the electricity that is being used this holiday season. That adds up on peoples bills so we are recommending you use LED or holiday lights to decorate your indoors or outdoors this holiday season.”

He mentioned residents can save about $40 by making the switch.

About 15% of outdoor decorators plan to put up three or more inflatables while five percent plan to put up anywhere from six to fifteen.